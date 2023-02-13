Pond Hockey Classic comes to a close on frozen Lake Champlain

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - “We were a little worried. There were some tournaments that we were going to play in before this and they got canceled. We are super pumped they put it together,” said player Nick Levinsky.

For the last seven years, Nick Levinsky has been one of many to participate in the yearly pond hockey classic that has now become a tradition he looks forward to every year.

Perfect time of year to do this. We got a lot of buddies that wanted to do it. So we just came out here, we’re just chopping it up having a great time,” said Levinsky.

With one hundred fifty hockey teams and four hundred players. The 11th Annual Pond Hockey Classic attracts thousands of people to Lake Champlain from states across the country.

The event lasts three days and most of the teams are just groups of friends that like to play the sport together.

Players say getting their team name engraved on the champ cup isn’t the only motivation to hit the puck.

“I just grew up playing as a kid. It’s always fun to get back out on the pond. It’s where you play with a lot of our friends, so this is kind of like what we used to do as kids. Coming out as adults is just kind of fun.,” said player Angelo Scippa.

“The camaraderie, I think just having the teammates with you and having fun with them. There’s nothing else like it,” explained Brendan Lavery.

The first two days are jammed packed with tournament games all day wrapping up Sunday with the championship games

Organizers say they have had over three thousand visitors come see the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Christopher Mingone has been coming to the classic for the last two years.

He says getting out on the ice to support the teams is what it’s all about.

“I just think it’s a cool event to just be out here in the sunshine and enjoying the outdoors. It’s also fun to be on a frozen lake. It’s just a lot of fun, we all love hockey,” said fan Christopher Mingone.

Organizers say they are excited to plan for next year. Maybe next time the ice will be a little bit more smoother for their players and a little less choppy.

