St. Lawrence County man charged with murder

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces murder charges in connection with the death of a local man over the weekend.

It happened in the town of Gouverneur. New York. State Police say troopers and local police responded Saturday morning to East Side Cemetery on Van Buren Road and found the body of Ronald Durham, 72, of Gouverneur.

Police later arrested Frederick Wing, 22, of Gouverneur and charged him with 2nd-degree murder.

An autopsy Sunday determined the cause of death to be sharp force injury to the neck, and the St. Lawrence County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Wing is being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.

