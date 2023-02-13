Teen skier airlifted following Whiteface Mtn. crash

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old skier was critically injured in a ski crash at Whiteface Mountain over the weekend.

New York State Police responded to the mountain around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. They say the New Jersey boy suffered a head injury and that Whiteface EMS and Wilmington Rescue were rendering aid to the boy when they arrived.

He was transported to the UVM Medical Center by life flight for a life-threatening injury.

