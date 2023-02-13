What goes into calling a snow day in Vermont’s schools?

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Wacky winter weather is par for the course for Vermonters, especially our schools. But how do schools decide when the weather is bad enough to close the school?

While not every day has weather deserving of a school closure, many superintendents in the state are up before 5 a.m. every day of the winter to make sure the weather hasn’t changed overnight.

The district leaders tasked with making the call said they have a lot of factors to consider and weather can change its mind fast.

It takes 50 minutes to drive from one end of the Harwood Union Unified School District to the other.

When considering a snow day, superintendent Michael Leichliter said safety is the first priority. They’ve had four canceled days, which is an average number for this time of year.

“You take a look before you make a call. Do you think you need a delay? Can you have a day in school? What does the forecast look like in the afternoon? And then you always try to make your decision based on safety while also balancing the fact that we live in a state that has a lot of snow,” said Leichliter.

The decision considers staffing shortages among drivers and town road crews, being mindful of the challenges cancellations cause for families looking for childcare, and noting any day off taken now gets tacked on to the end of June.

“We really take a look at what the capabilities are for our municipal workers and whether they have the equipment they need and the personnel that really impacts their ability to keep up with high rates of snowfall,” said First Student Transportation Manager Dan Sargent.

Leichliter and transportation manager Dan Sargent are up at 4:30 a.m. communicating with crews. Leichliter takes a drive, too. But the weather changes fast and the morning can look different from the afternoon, like one day in January.

“We went through with school everything was fine in the morning, no issues, and then the snow started at a much heavier rate than we expected. So that caused issues in our afternoon,” said Leichliter.

On the way home, three buses slid off the road surface and got stuck, so students were transported to other vehicles. There was no heavy damage and no injuries. Sargent said the drivers are trained for instances like this and will alter routes if the weather indicates it’s necessary.

“There’s really no benchmark on what is going to be a sure closure or not,” said Colchester superintendent Amy Minor.

Colchester superintendent Amy Minor is also up at 4:30 every day starting in December. She says another factor to consider is the students who drive themselves to school. They also have to consider ice conditions and noted that many Colchester families live on dirt roads as well.

They’ve had two closures this year and are also on track for an average year.

“Seems like those snow days are coming a little bit later. So February and March are prime months for school closures related to weather,” said Minor.

Of those canceled days so far this year, both districts took one day for the cold snap we had a few weeks ago. That’s because many students are waiting for the bus before 6:00 am outside.

