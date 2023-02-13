BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be seeing Spring-like temperatures in the low to mid 50s later in the week, but expect a brief cooldown on Tuesday. A cold front will come through during the early morning hours with scattered snow showers across the region. Most spots can expect an inch or less of accumulation, with some higher elevations in the northern Green Mountains picking up between one to two inches. Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and a few mountain flurries, with clouds gradually clearing out during the day and becoming partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than in recent day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid week with highs in the low to mid 50s, close to record high levels for mid-February. A cold front will arrive on Thursday night and bring a return to more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. We’ll see scattered rain and snow showers into the start of Friday morning as temperatures begin to drop into the 30s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable for the start of the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. We’ll be warming back up again for Sunday and Monday. Highs early in the week will be in the low to mid 40s. Our weather will turn more unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday with rain and snow showers and temperatures look to return to the mid 30s by the middle of next week.

