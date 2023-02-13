BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are coming off of a nice, sunny weekend that felt almost like spring, and we are going to continue that for most of today. There will be lots of sunshine again for most of the day with temperatures getting back into the 40s.

A weak cold front will swing through this evening into the overnight hours with just a few rain & snow showers. Expect only a dusting to an inch or so of snow in the higher elevations by Tuesday morning. After a lingering flurry in the morning on Tuesday, skies will be clearing out and we’ll get that sunshine back again for the afternoon, and temperatures will still be well above normal to warm your heart on Valentines Day (normal high for Burlington is now 31°).

It will get even warmer after that! A warm front will pass through from S to N early Wednesday with the chance for a few rain showers. That warm front will usher in some very springlike temperatures for Wednesday & Thursday, bringing highs into the 50s for most of us.

That warm air will be erased by a sharp cold front which will zip through on Thursday night into Friday morning. The front will come along with a few rain & snow showers, and then it will turn blustery and colder as we go through the day on Friday. By Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will be falling drastically into the single digits in most spots.

We will recover over the weekend again. Like this past weekend, we will again see lots of sunshine on both days. Saturday will be close to normal temperatures, but then it will warm back up again to well above normal for Sunday.

Try to get outside and enjoy this early spring preview today! -Gary

