Addison County School District reevaluates closure procedure

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The process to close a school in Addison County could be changing, largely in part due to pressure from an organization called Save our Schools.

Right now, the ACSD school board can vote to close a school without a vote from the district or towns. According to an ad hoc committee they formed on this matter, that’s pretty rare. Only 15 of the Vermont’s 46 unified districts leave the decision solely up to the school board. With the push from Save our Schools and research, school board members agreed to relinquish some of their authority and allow voters from all over the district to make a final decision on a school closure. However, several board members pushed for the vote to be limited just to the towns where the schools are located.

“Equity is about having a voice. It’s about having a say,” said board member Jamie McCallum. “It’s about decision making, but these decisions disproportionately impact towns. Those towns deserve the right to vote.”

“”We are a unified district with one budget and an electorate that’s responsible for that budget and filling these seats, so I feel like it’s much more appropriate if this board decides to turn this from a board decisions to an electorate decision, it should be a district electorate,” said board member Mary Heather Noble.

While a decision on the charter was made, most, if not all, school board members say the lengthy conversation was a distraction from real work needing to be done. While enrollment in certain schools is declining, closing any is not currently on the table.

Voters in the district will need to approve the change, but it’s uncertain when that will take place. In addition to the charter change the ACSD Superintendent Peter Burrows resigned. He did not state why.

