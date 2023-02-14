CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist
File photo
Teen skier airlifted following Whiteface Mtn. crash
South Hero Ice Rescue
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
File Photo
What goes into calling a snow day at local schools?

Latest News

Vermont is getting help from the federal government to address PFAS. - File photo
Federal grant money available to rid Vt. drinking water of PFAS
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
Bipartisan group of lawmakers introduce bill to ban bump stocks
This combination photo shows Miles Bryant, left, and Susana Morales, right.
Warrants: Former Georgia officer dumped naked body of teen girl
File photo
Should Vermont have standalone birthing centers?