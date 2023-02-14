FBI offers signs of romance scams this Valentine’s Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For those looking for love this Valentine’s Day, experts warn against falling for a romance scam.

FBI agents said common red flags include:

The person you’re talking to online urges you to leave the dating website where you met to talk through email.

Pictures of the person look like they were taken out of a magazine, and the person professes their love quickly, they claim to be working far away, and cancel plans to visit because of some emergency.

Experts recommend being careful about personal information shared online, asking a lot of questions, and never sending money to someone you have not met.

The FBI reports just last year, more than 19,000 people lost nearly $740M to romance scams.

