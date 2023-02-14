Federal funds go to testing Vt. drinking water for P-FAS

Vermont is getting help from the federal government to address P-FAS.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting help from the federal government to address P-FAS.

The U.S. EPA announced nearly $19M to help clear contamination from Vermont’s drinking water.

The money will be made available through grants for small, rural, and disadvantaged communities.

Senator Peter Welch said essential work can be done with this money, saying, “This support is essential to help our small and rural communities address existing contamination and be better prepared to face emerging contaminants in the future.”

