Judge tosses lawsuit over closure of Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has thrown out a lawsuit against the city of Burlington over the shutdown of the Sears Lane homeless encampment.

According to court paperwork, the judge threw out the case when the plaintiffs who were suing the city didn’t show up to a status conference on Tuesday morning.

The plaintiffs were homeless campers who lived at Sears Lane.

The city shut down the Sears Lane camp in the city’s South End at the end of 2021.

The Weinberger administration said the site was unsafe and violated sheltering on public grounds policy.

The judge’s ruling states there is a 14-day window to reopen the case.

