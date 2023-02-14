New York considers indigenous studies certification for teachers

Feb. 14, 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More students in New York may be learning about Indigenous culture if a certification goes through.

The New York State Education Department proposed the creation of the Indigenous Culture and Language Studies certificate for teachers in all grades.

The new certification would increase the number of teachers who can teach indigenous cultures and languages.

Beginning May first, the department will take resident comments about the program.

