N.Y. reviews second year of youth hunting pilot program
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Thousands of kid hunters in New York headed into the woods for a youth deer hunting pilot program.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC reports more than 9,000 12 and 13-year-old hunters used a firearm or crossbow to take more than 1,800 deer last fall.
The DEC commissioner called the program a success, in terms of attendance and safety.
A law passed in 2021 gives kids the ability to hunt with an experienced adult during the three-year pilot program.
