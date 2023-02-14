N.Y. reviews second year of youth hunting pilot program

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Thousands of kid hunters in New York headed into the woods for a youth deer hunting pilot program.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC reports more than 9,000 12 and 13-year-old hunters used a firearm or crossbow to take more than 1,800 deer last fall.

The DEC commissioner called the program a success, in terms of attendance and safety.

A law passed in 2021 gives kids the ability to hunt with an experienced adult during the three-year pilot program.

