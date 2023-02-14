Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass

Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man jumped from an I-89 overpass Monday night, closing the highway.

It happened in St. Albans Town. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it appears the man attempted suicide by jumping from Route 36 to the interstate below. He survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the interstate briefly and there was a car crash in that vicinity shortly afterward but it does not appear to be related.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

