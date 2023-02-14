Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A man jumped from an I-89 overpass Monday night, closing the highway.

It happened in St. Albans Town. The Franklin County Sheriff’s office says it appears the man attempted suicide by jumping from Route 36 to the interstate below. He survived and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the interstate briefly and there was a car crash in that vicinity shortly afterward but it does not appear to be related.

