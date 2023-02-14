Police release cause of deaths for fishermen in ice rescues

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the autopsy results for three ice-fisherman who all died within the last week out on Lake Champlain.

Vermont State Police say last Thursday, 62-year-old Wayne Alexander of Grand Isle died by hypothermia after falling through the ice into the cold water. His manner of death is considered an accident.

Two days later, two brothers died on Keeler Bay in South Hero. 88-year-old Wayne Fleury -- and 71-year-old John Fleury. Authorities say Wayne died by accidental drowning. John’s cause and manner of death is listed as pending further investigation.

Police say the fishermen were riding a UTV on the ice Saturday morning when it fell through.

