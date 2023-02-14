Report outlines mental health gaps that contributed to 2019 officer-involved shooting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Could more mental health supports have prevented a 2019 officer-involved shooting death of a Montpelier man? A new report commissioned by the Legislature examines the circumstances leading up to the confrontation.

Many people in Montpelier remember August 9, 2019, well. Sixty-two-year-old Mark Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis and had been getting treatment through Washington County Mental Health Services. After a short confrontation with what police thought was a real gun, officers shot and killed the Montpelier man.

“Mark was a very timid person,” recalled John Hyslop following the tragedy. “I used to take him to Burger King and he wouldn’t go in it if it were more than three or four people in the store.”

The state’s Mental Health Crisis Response Commission spent all of last year reviewing police and mental health records to see what led up to the shooting and if it could have been prevented. They found that the police did their best to de-escalate the situation and acted appropriately. They also found Johnson was struggling at the time because of the death of a family member and was not taking his medication. Johnson’s case manager was on vacation and the backup case manager did not have as close a relationship with him.

Kate Lamphere, the chair of the commission, says it’s part of a larger discussion about funding mental health. “Just think about how we can adequately support our mental health systems and workers so they can take vacations when they need to and ensure that people have the support that they need,” she said.

“How in the world do we do that without workforce issues? How do we do that and look at other issues as well? What can we do to make sure people feel supported,” said WCMHS’ Mary Moulton. She says those kinds of changes would take more state dollars, which are already stretched thin. Moulton says the incident highlights the need for higher Medicaid reimbursement rates for mental health agencies. “That is an optimization of state resources which we currently cannot afford to do.”

Moulton also says the state needs to invest in more programs that embed or link mental health professionals with police on calls.

Lawmakers this year are considering new investments in mental health, but many of those won’t be enacted until they pass a budget later in the spring.

