Scott, New England governors discuss Lake Champlain transmission line

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says a major transmission line delivering Canadian hydropower under Lake Champlain could be back on the table.

Scott spent the weekend in Washington at the National Governor Association’s Winter Meeting meeting with colleagues and discussing the TDI transmission line. Previous plans for the New England Clean Power Link called for building a 154-mile cable that would run under the lake from Alburgh all the way to Benson, then underground across Vermont to Ludlow, where it would connect to a transmission system. The project stalled several years ago but Scott says other governors are interested in revisiting the idea.

“I think it’s important for the New England governors to go back to their folks to see if we can get back to the table with TDI and their counterparts in southern New England again,” he said.

The project was estimated to cost more than $1 billion. Scott and other governors are asking the federal government to help defer some of the cost.

