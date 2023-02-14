Sen. Sanders hosts town hall advocating for teacher’s pay

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a Town Hall Meeting Monday night, advocating for better pay for America’s teachers.

In Washington, Senator Sanders introduced the ‘Pay Teachers Act.’ The bill triples Title 1 funding, invests in federal programs that support teachers, and ensures teachers earn at least $60,000 a year. He says -- this will benefit every public school district in the United States.

So, who’s footing the bill? Sanders says the wealthiest people in America.

“If we are going to have the best public school system in the world, we have got to radically change our attitude toward education and make sure that every teacher in America receives the compensation that she or he deserves for the enormously important and difficult work that they do.”

Also in attendance were teachers from classrooms across the country - sharing their stories -- and struggles they endured through the pandemic.

