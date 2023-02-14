Sen. Sanders joins legislation to extend social security benefits

File Photo
File Photo(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Sanders is joining other senators in trying to keep social security afloat until 2096.

The legislation would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and ensure Social Security is fully funded for the next 75 years.

The lawmakers said this is all without raising taxes on American households that make $250,000 or less.

Sanders said nearly half of older Americans don’t have retirement savings.

