Sen. Sanders joins legislation to extend social security benefits
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Sanders is joining other senators in trying to keep social security afloat until 2096.
The legislation would expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and ensure Social Security is fully funded for the next 75 years.
The lawmakers said this is all without raising taxes on American households that make $250,000 or less.
Sanders said nearly half of older Americans don’t have retirement savings.
