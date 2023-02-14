Should Vermont have standalone birthing centers?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should Vermont have birthing centers not affiliated with a hospital? Vermont is just one of eight states that don’t allow them. But advocates for changing that gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday to make their voices heard.

“I felt so grateful and so emotional that I was able to have that experience, but knowing that not every woman has access to that -- I felt ready to try to advocate and fight for more birth centers in the U.S.,” said Carolyn Barnwell. The Woodstock woman says she had to travel an hour to New Hampshire to have her baby at a freestanding birthing center.

Advocates say the centers encourage natural births for mothers with low-risk pregnancies. They typically have a few rooms equipped with things like a birthing tub. “You know that you can’t get an epidural, you don’t have a surgeon there. This is you signing up to fully trust your body and allowing it to do what it was made to do,” Barnwell said.

A bill before lawmakers would establish a licensing structure for these freestanding birth centers, allowing them to skip the Certificate of Need process hospitals must go through.

“We need this bill because it’s important to establish standards for birth centers and to ensure reimbursement for the care provided. Most birth centers are owned and operated by midwives. They are labors of love, not money makers,” said Laurie Foster, a midwife. She says she is also worried about the number of midwives leaving Vermont because of the current restrictions.

Advocates say the birth center model is cheaper than hospitals, has greater patient satisfaction, and has better outcomes.

Devon Green with the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems agrees mothers should have as much choice as possible, but that birth centers need hospitals in the case of delivery complications. “Birthing centers rely on hospitals having birthing services -- a hospital has to be nearby a birthing center. So, we need a way to make sure the community can sustain both the hospital and the birthing center, otherwise, both will have to go away,” Green said.

The association says because insurance reimbursement rates are so low, hospitals typically lose money on births. Combine that with the state’s low birth rate and the prospect of mothers with low-risk pregnancies opting for birthing centers, it could lead to more Vermont hospitals eliminating maternity services.

There are 14 hospitals in Vermont and 12 of them have birthing services. Springfield Hospital closed its birthing center in 2019 prior to declaring bankruptcy. Grace Cottage hospital in Townsend stopped delivering babies in 2002.

