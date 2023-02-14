Staffing shortage prompts 1-day Duxbury school closure

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Students were back in school Tuesday after an unplanned, extended weekend at Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.

Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Michael Leichliter says it was a perfect storm of illness, planned absences, and a substitute shortage that closed the school Monday.

He says it was the first time the school has closed for a non-weather-related reason this year. Leichliter says they didn’t want to overstrain the teachers and staff that could make it to school, so they opted for closure. He says it’s a symptom of the larger staff and substitute shortage statewide.

“We are seeing now what other industries are seeing, and that’s an overall shortage of workers. We see that not just in people applying for substitute positions but full-time teacher positions,” Leichliter said

He says closing the school is a last resort option and that they never want to short students on an education.

Related Stories:

What goes into calling a snow day in Vermont’s schools?

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

Substitute shortages persist as COVID and other illnesses circulate schools

Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.