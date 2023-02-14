Sununu outlines $14.9B proposal in budget address

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - In what could be his fourth and final budget address to a joint session of lawmakers at the Statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday laid out his vision for “fiscal responsibility” for the next two years.

“I’m traveling around the country a lot lately and without a doubt, New Hampshire is truly the envy of the nation,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

There was a common theme during Tuesday’s budget address as Sununu repeatedly elevated New Hampshire to the national stage.

“This budget continues to send a message to businesses across the country that New Hampshire will remain a hub of innovation,” he said.

The $14.9 billion budget includes a 10% raise for thousands of state workers, cuts what Sununu calls regressive taxes and invests in affordable housing, all while adding $180 million to the state’s rainy day fund.

“As strong as we are today, we are already seeing it flounder in other parts of the country and it is critical to build up those reserves,” Sununu said.

The budget also aims to rebuild the state’s education funding formula while sending hundreds of millions of dollars back to cities and towns. Education funding has been a divisive topic in the Granite State and critics of Sununu’s plans say the property taxpayer will continue to feel the most pain.

“Sununu is going to be gone and people are going to be wondering what is happening with respect to their education departments getting cut and their property taxes going up,” said Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Grafton County.

Critics also say several of Sununu’s budget initiatives for economic development and treatment for substance use disorders come directly from federal funds allocated during the pandemic, funds Sununu has said in the past he would vote against due to out-of-control government spending.

“So he criticizes on one hand but then he takes it to balance the budget here, so he’s speaking out of both sides of his mouth,” Sullivan said.

Republicans have a razor-thin majority in the House this session which will likely force compromise on the budget and other bills.

“You can’t get anything done if you are just going to be disrespectful and create enemies, so I think there is an incentive in that closeness that causes us to have to work together,” Sullivan said.

“We always find a way, Republicans and Democrats, we always find a way to get the job done,” the governor said.

One topic that did not come up during the budget address was Sununu’s political ambitions. A future announcement on that is expected this summer.

Click here for the governor’s executive budget summary.

Click here for the governor’s capital budget.

