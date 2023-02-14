Suspect in 2018 murder returns to prison for violating probation

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A prime suspect in a homicide in the Upper Valley is headed back to prison on unrelated charges.

Richard Whitcomb of White River Junction faces federal gun charges stemming from the investigation into the 2018 murder of Austin Colson.

Whitcomb took a plea deal in 2019 on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court paperwork, he was arrested on Thursday for violating the conditions of his release by using meth, cocaine, and marijuana. They also say he failed to report to his probation officer.

Colson’s body was found in a Barn in Norwich in 2018 and prosecutors say Whitcomb had access to the barn and is likely the last person to see the 19-year-old before he disappeared.

Whitcomb has never been charged in connection with Colson’s death.

Vermont State Police say the case is still open and active.

