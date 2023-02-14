Swanton Border Patrol reports historic high number of illegal crossings

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton’s U.S. Border patrol reports it encountered a historic number of people trying to illegally cross the Canadian border into the U.S. last month.

Agents say they apprehended more people this January than the last 12 January’s combined. The sector says it recorded 367 last month compared to the 12-year average of about 28. They say border patrol agents are seeing more and more family groups with young children, including infants.

The chief patrol agent writes in a statement, “It cannot be stressed enough: not only is it unlawful to circumvent legal means of entry into the United States, but it is extremely dangerous, particularly in adverse weather conditions, which our Swanton Sector has in incredible abundance.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.