UEFA soccer coverage Tue., Wed. to move Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. to WYCI

Due to UEFA Champions League soccer games, the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 will...
Due to UEFA Champions League soccer games, the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 will air on our sister station, WYCI.(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. Due to UEFA Champions League soccer games, the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 will air on our sister station, WYCI.

If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.

Comcast - channel 712

Burlington Telecom - channel 284

Spectrum - 706 or 1230

Dish - channel 34

DirecTV - channel 40

Over the air - 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1

Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com, the app on your phone, tablet, Roku AppleTV or Amazon Fire.

The Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on WCAX as usual.

