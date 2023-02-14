UEFA soccer coverage Tue., Wed. to move Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. to WYCI
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15. Due to UEFA Champions League soccer games, the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 15 will air on our sister station, WYCI.
If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.
Comcast - channel 712
Burlington Telecom - channel 284
Spectrum - 706 or 1230
Dish - channel 34
DirecTV - channel 40
Over the air - 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1
Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com, the app on your phone, tablet, Roku AppleTV or Amazon Fire.
The Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on WCAX as usual.
