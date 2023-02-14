Valentine’s Day art brings smiles to UVMMC patients

Valentine's Day art at UVMMC.
Valentine's Day art at UVMMC.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that has been around for nearly three decades is bringing smiles to UVM Medical Center and Children’s Hospital patients this Valentine’s Day.

The Art from the Heart Program is a collaboration between the UVM Health Network and Burlington City Arts. It connects volunteers, patients, and caregivers with art supplies, turning hospital rooms into temporary art studios.

Organizers say on Tuesday they put out donated heart garlands given by Hunt Middle School to go with Valentine card-making to help brighten patients’ spirits.

“They don’t always participate but they know that someone cares to spend time and support them with creativity,” said Rebecca Schwarz with Burlington City Arts.

The free program supports children, families, patients, nurses, and doctors.

