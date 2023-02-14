Valentine’s Day bandit strikes again

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Valentine’s Day bandit struck Vermont’s Capital City once again.

Local businesses and organizations arrived Tuesday morning to find hundreds of red hearts posted around town.

The bandit started around 2002. One year, they took a break and local students stepped in to help. Since then, the red hearts have been supplemented with handmade hearts, spreading love and cheer every year.

