VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University officials heard more from students, faculty and staff in Johnson on Tuesday after a vote of no confidence in the school’s leadership.

They met to hear more about concerns over taking the school’s libraries completely online and changing affiliation for some sports teams in the state college system.

The Vermont state colleges NVU Lyndon, NVU Johnson, Castleton University, Vermont Tech and the Community College of Vermont.

Earlier this week, union faculty and staff voted no confidence in the state college chancellor, NVU president and others in leadership.

“We believe that we were not being listened to, that this was grounded in bad data and we no longer had confidence or faith in the leadership of the president,” said Linda Olsen of the Vermont State Colleges faculty union.

“Cutting the sports team, cutting all the library people, getting rid of all the books-- I don’t think that’s really the answer to what they’re trying to do,” said Max Novako, a student at NVU Johnson.

At the meeting, NVU leadership said they heard the concerns but are going through with their plans for the libraries and the sports teams.

