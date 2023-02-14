Vt. mobile homes to receive federal funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s mobile homes are getting upgrades thanks to federal money.

Governor Phil Scott and his team launched the Manufactured Home Improvement and Repair Program or MHIR.

It will offer money to mobile home parks and the people who live or want to live in the homes.

The goal is to help with park improvements, home repair, and foundation installation.

Scott said revitalization through this program is an important part of improving the state’s affordable housing stock.

