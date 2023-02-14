Wildlife Watch: Cleaning birdfeeders to prevent disease

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people have their bird feeders up for the winter but how often do you clean them?

With avian influenza recorded in various species -- including in our region -- experts say it’s a good idea to sanitize birdfeeders so that they don’t become transmission sites for the disease.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Toni Mikula, a wildlife specialist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

