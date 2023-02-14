BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny Tuesday afternoon, clouds will return to the region on Tuesday night ahead of our next frontal system for early Wednesday. A warm front will move through the region on Wednesday morning, with a few scattered rain and snow showers. Clouds will linger into the early afternoon with some breaks of sunshine through the second half of the day. It will become breezy and warmer as well with late day high temperatures reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue heading into Wednesday night and Thursday. It will be another mild day with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. A cold front will cross the region on Thursday night, bringing a return to colder, more seasonable air for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with the chance for a few morning rain and snow showers. Highs Friday morning will be in the upper 30s, turning colder through the afternoon hours.

Temperatures continue to drop heading into the start of the weekend. Clouds will clear out Friday night with partly sunny skies and single-digit temperatures to start Saturday. The President’s weekend will be mainly quiet weather-wise with partly to mostly cloudy skies through Monday and temperatures warming back up again. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s, with mid 40s returning to the region on Sunday and Monday. We may see a chance of more rain and snow showers late on Monday and into Tuesday. It does appear that we may be turning colder again by the middle of next week as temperatures drop back down into the mid to upper 20s.

