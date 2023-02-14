BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday and Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! You will LOVE the weather that we are expecting on this Valentine’s Day. We’ll start with a few snow showers early in the morning, but then skies will clear with SNUGGLY SUNSHINE as we get into the afternoon. It won’t be quite as warm as the last couple of very springlike days, but temperatures will still be well above normal (normal high and low for Burlington are now 31° and 14° respectively.

There will be HEART WARMING WARMTH over the next couple of days, although that warmer air will be coming along with a little more active weather. Wednesday will be breezy out of the south. There will be a few, scattered rain & snow showers in the morning, and a few more rain showers later in the day. But there will also be some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, but mostly cloudy.

Then a sharp cold front will come through from west to east on Thursday night into Friday morning. There will be some rain & snow coming along with that front, but nothing too serious. Once that front goes by, it will turn blustery and colder for the rest of Friday. Friday night/Saturday morning will be cold with many spots bottoming out in the single digits.

The weekend will start with a lot of sunshine on Saturday, which will warm us up to normal levels after a cold start to the day. By Sunday the temperatures will be back to being well above normal again under partly sunny skies. To round out the holiday weekend, there is a chance for rain/snow showers on Monday for Presidents’ Day.

One thing that your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on is the potential for some flooding problems as the warm temperatures may break up the ice on rivers and streams, causing possible ice jams. There will also be lots of snowmelt with the warm temperatures, and that could cause rivers & streams to rise. We will keep you updated with the very latest on any flooding trouble that may pop up, on-air and online. -Gary

