ARPA funds upgrades at Washington County mental health facility

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Accessing mental health care will be easier for some at a Waterbury residential care home.

According to the Washington County Mental Health Services, for the first time, the building is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Now, anyone with a wheelchair is able to get into the building without help.

We’re told American Rescue Plan Act money was used to make the update possible and that 18 other community services agencies are making improvements to their buildings.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.