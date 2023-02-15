Burlington man attempting to ski length of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man next week is embarking on a trip ski the length of Vermont as part of an effort to call attention to our warming winters.

On Saturday, February 25, Bill Burrell will buckle in and take to the Catamount Trail, skiing from the Massachusetts state line to the Canadian border. “I’m extremely excited about my trip,” Burrell said.

The 317-mile trek is expected to take around 18 days and includes 35,000 feet of total elevation. Barring dangerously low temperatures, he’s aiming to sleep outside every night. He’s shooting for the “unsupported best-known time,” basically roughing it while trying to get through it as quickly as possible.

“I’m allowed to stop, obviously, and I can beg for rides if I need to, go into a town and gather supplies or dry out my gear or something like that, but I’m not allowed to see any friends, or press actually along the way,” Burrell said.

With that in mind, his pack weighs 47 pounds, making this a trek that requires a lot of training. He’s been prepping for over a year now and feels ready --that is, if the weather cooperates. “This winter has been very very hard to train. I’ve been out about eight times training so far, so training has been really hard,” Burrell said.

The Essex Junction science teacher says the lack of snow has been an issue from the start. “It’s been dangerous, actually, because there’s been only a couple of inches of snow on the ground most times. And it’s not so dangerous going up steep sections of the Catamount Trail, but coming down can be pretty treacherous,” he said. Warm temperatures means heavy snow-melt, too. which has left a lot of rivers and streams exposed. “And typically, this time of the year, this stream would be completely frozen over and it would be filled in with snow.”

And if there are too many un-skiable parts, he may have to call off the journey. While the warm winter could put the kibosh on the trip, it’s also a huge bummer for winter lovers like Burrell. “Part of the reason I’m doing this is because I want to experience a Vermont winter before they’re potentially all gone,” he said.

The self-proclaimed “chionophile,” or lover of snow, will be documenting his chilly trek on Instagram and will also be included in a book he’s working on about climate change in Vermont.

And with his departure date looming, Burrell is hoping Mother Nature gives him a few inches of snow as a good luck gift.

