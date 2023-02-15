Burlington man gets plea deal in shooting case

Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man charged with attempted murder will avoid further jail time under a plea deal approved Wednesday.

Bonide Badibanga has been behind bars since he was arrested on New Year’s Eve in 2021. The 20-year-old was accused by police of shooting his brother during a family fight. The brother escaped serious injury.

Under the deal, Badibanga pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of domestic assault, and one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The judge sentenced him to time-served along with five years probation.

