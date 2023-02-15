Burlington man gets plea deal in shooting case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man charged with attempted murder will avoid further jail time under a plea deal approved Wednesday.

Bonide Badibanga has been behind bars since he was arrested on New Year’s Eve in 2021. The 20-year-old was accused by police of shooting his brother during a family fight. The brother escaped serious injury.

Under the deal, Badibanga pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of domestic assault, and one count of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The judge sentenced him to time-served along with five years probation.

Related Stories:

Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars?

South Burlington Police still searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.