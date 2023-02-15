Burlington TSA K-9 on duty at Super Bowl

Courtesy: TSA New England
Courtesy: TSA New England(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has a “ruff” tie to the Super Bowl.

Dan Velez, the spokesman for TSA New England, posted a photo on his Twitter of a K-9 who is usually on the clock at Burlington International Airport but made the trek to Arizona for the big game.

He said, “Kudos to Rex, a TSA-trained K-9 out of the Burlington Airport who worked this year’s Super Bowl.”

Rex and his handler were posted at vehicle checkpoints all week.

