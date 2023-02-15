Connecting Vermont: The cost to boost broadband statewide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Private and public partnerships help 214 Vermont towns get hooked up to broadband. That happens through what are called communications union districts or CUDs.

Per Vermont statute, CUDs can’t be funded by taxpayer money. There are ten in the state, and more than $124M in federal funding has helped them build communication infrastructure. The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) said it’s looking for more funding options, but say it’s confident everyone will be hooked up in the next five to seven years.

“It’s been five years in the making, and a lot of volunteer hours, a lot of support from town,” said David Healy with CVFiber.

CVFiber membership includes 20 communities in Central Vermont, that voted to create and join the organization. It’s one of six CUDs currently in the construction phase, meaning that crews are actively on the ground rolling out fiber optic cables. They’re starting in Calais, where 60% of residents still use DSL, including the town office.

“COVID really showed how bad it was, I mean, two people working with three kids or two kids, it was a nightmare for most people in this town,” said Healy.

Connecting 400 miles in CVFiber’s territory cost $60M, coming from ARPA, Infrastructure Act Funds, and they plan to seek remaining funds from the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank. Part of the cost is also being paid for by is from 13 of the 20 CVFiber member towns, which are contributing some of their ARPA funds. But, Healy said that doesn’t necessarily mean contributing towns get connected faster.

“They’ll get the service also. We’re trying to reach every unserved address in the district,” said Healy.

They’re starting in Calais and working in both directions.

“This will be the first time that most people in Calais will have high-speed internet. 60% of Calais is on DSL, including the town office. So it’s a pretty big deal. So the minimum will be 100-megabits-per-second synchronous, which means up and down at the same speed, which is better than cable,” said Healy.

Like many other industries, supply chain delays existed with this rollout too. They were able to get materials early, but they ordered the electronics in June and they’re still not here. They’re set to arrive at the end of the month.

A financial model shows CVFiber needs about 40% of people to opt into the service which would cost customers $79 a month.

There are two CUD models. For example, CVFiber owns and operates its network in conjunction with a partner and building outside its own lines.

The other model, used by Southern Vermont CUD, for example, partners with private companies like Consolidated Communications to build out the already existing fiber.

For decades connecting the so-called ‘last mile’ is a challenge for major providers because it’s expensive to connect houses that are so far away in Vermont’s rural areas. They get left out, something Vermonters in towns across the state know well.

“It’s tough to find, you get a lot of leaflets from different companies but they’re not actually offering it in most towns,” said Liam Mulqueen-Duquette from Proctor.

Subsequently, some areas become more built out than others.

“It’s definitely a deciding factor when it comes to looking for property,” said Mulqueen-Duquette.

Progress has been made thanks to the millions of dollars of federal funding and grants from VCBB. A handful of CUDs already have a small number of customers live.

“It depends on when the CUD was created. CVFiber and Northeast Kingdom Broadband, and of course ECFiber are the first three CUDs. Of course, they are in the construction phase. That doesn’t mean some of the newer ones aren’t getting there. Maple Broadband has connected some customers out in Addison County,” said Rob Fish from the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

Fish notes that they’re looking for up to $250 million dollars in more federal funding from the Infrastructure Act. He believes that connecting all Vermont homes to broadband is the largest infrastructure project in the history of the state, and that it’s impossible to know the exactly how much funding is necessary to finish the project, considering variables like inflation. That’s something Vermont Governor Phil Scott acknowledged at an early February press conference, too.

“I have a feeling that we’re going to get to a point where we’re still not at the last mile because it’s very expensive and very difficult to do. But at that point who knows what the technology will bring forth and maybe they’ll perfect more satellite provisions with broadband to connect, but time will tell,” said Governor Scott.

But VCBB said they’re overturning every stone to find as much funding as possible.

“We’re confident that between the ARPA funds and the main funds and other funds that we can leverage, we will have enough to complete the construction. We may have to start getting to the rest of the revenue bond market but we’re determined to find and deploy as much grant funding as possible and to find as many low-interest loans rather than go to the bond market,” said Fish.

There was a push earlier in the year to dispute findings in the FCC’s broadband map, which the state said inaccurately represented how severe Vermont’s need for broadband was, therefore causing the state to miss out on millions of dollars. The community broadband board said they know some of the challenges have been accepted but it’s a small percentage. They said they won’t know the full impact until June when there’s an announcement on funding allocations for each state.

For updates on a town’s CUD and progress, a state presentation can be found on their website.

