Environmental leaders meet to discuss wake boat regulations

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental leaders will be talking about regulating wake boats on certain public waters.

That includes being 500 feet away from the shore while engaging in wake sports, being on the water that is 50 contiguous acres that are 500 feet from shore on all sides and 20 feet deep, and that a wake boat must stay in one lake per calendar year unless the boat is decontaminated by a DEC-approved entity.

There’s a meeting in Greensboro where leaders will take feedback and complete the draft rule.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
South Hero Ice Rescue
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
Richard Whitcomb-File photo
Suspect in 2018 murder returns to prison for violating probation
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Swanton Border Patrol reports historic high number of illegal crossings
File photo
Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist

Latest News

File Photo
Special snow goose hunting season returns this spring
File Photo
Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to testify about potential election reforms
File Photo
ARPA funds upgrades at Washington County mental health facility
File Photo
Connecting Vermont: The cost to boost broadband statewide