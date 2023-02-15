Environmental leaders meet to discuss wake boat regulations

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont environmental leaders will be talking about regulating wake boats on certain public waters.

That includes being 500 feet away from the shore while engaging in wake sports, being on the water that is 50 contiguous acres that are 500 feet from shore on all sides and 20 feet deep, and that a wake boat must stay in one lake per calendar year unless the boat is decontaminated by a DEC-approved entity.

There’s a meeting in Greensboro where leaders will take feedback and complete the draft rule.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.