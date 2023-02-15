Huntington couple shares their love story on Valentine’s Day

LOWER WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rick and Melinda Moulton have been together for 53 years. They say for over the five decades they’ve been together, their love has only gotten stronger. Channel 3′s Rachel Mann spoke with them on their Valentine’s getaway.

“He pulled me onto his lap and whispered in my ear and said ‘I’m never letting you go,’” Melinda Moulton said of her first time meeting Rick. Both of them say it was love at first sight. The two were introduced by friends.

“Our first date was the movie King of Hearts, so 1970,” Rick reminisced.

The couple built a stone house in Huntington, had two children, and started their lives together. But they wouldn’t be married for another 15 years.

“We were old hippies, so getting married, we were like, we don’t need a piece of paper or tie the knot,” Melinda explained. “The knots tied in our hearts.”

They got married in 1987 when their kids pointed it out, but even the wedding was unconventional to some degree. They sprung it on guests they’d invited over for a ski party, many of whom didn’t even realize they weren’t married.

“It was Valentine’s evening. It was 25 below 0, a little different than today,” Rick said. “Absolutely no wind.”

“Crunchy snow,” Melinda interjected. “It was a beautiful beautiful night.”

The Moulton’s say since then, their relationship has only gotten easier. “The woman’s got two speeds. It’s all ahead full or boom,” Rick said as he made a sleeping gesture.

“He’s just the opposite,” Melinda said. “He’s calm. He’s got a strong level of peace.”

Obviously in 53 years, the Moulton’s have had their share of ups and downs, so we asked them what it take to keep that spark alive.

“Nothing is hidden. Nothings quiet. If there’s something on our minds, we put it on the table and it belongs to both of us,” Melinda said. “We work it out.”

“We’re still going strong and I still hope I have 30 more years with this guy because we still have a lot to do,” Melinda added. “Valentine’s day is very special to us. The power of love to heal and sustain is true just as much as it was 50 years ago.”

