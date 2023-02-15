Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to testify about potential election reforms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s lieutenant governor is set to testify about potential changes to election law.

David Zuckerman will be before the House Government Operations Committee at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lt. governor said there are draft bills of several election law reforms, including proposals to get rid of Vermont’s fusion voting system.

Zuckerman said getting rid of that system would create far more “spoiler” elections and fewer choices for general election voters.

