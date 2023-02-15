Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to testify about potential election reforms

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s lieutenant governor is set to testify about potential changes to election law.

David Zuckerman will be before the House Government Operations Committee at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lt. governor said there are draft bills of several election law reforms, including proposals to get rid of Vermont’s fusion voting system.

Zuckerman said getting rid of that system would create far more “spoiler” elections and fewer choices for general election voters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
South Hero Ice Rescue
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
Richard Whitcomb-File photo
Suspect in 2018 murder returns to prison for violating probation
Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Swanton Border Patrol reports historic high number of illegal crossings
File photo
Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist

Latest News

File Photo
Environmental leaders meet to discuss wake boat regulations
File Photo
Special snow goose hunting season returns this spring
File Photo
ARPA funds upgrades at Washington County mental health facility
File Photo
Connecting Vermont: The cost to boost broadband statewide