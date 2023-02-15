Mount Washington Observatory shares video of Starlink, northern lights

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - The Mount Washington Observatory posted on Twitter about a cool sight they caught on camera.

The observatory in New Hampshire got video of the constellation of Starlink satellites passing overhead Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. They formed a line of lights the observatory captured passing in front of a spectacular view of the northern lights.

You can see them passing left to right across the screen. Very cool.

From ~0100 to 0430 EST this morning, the #NorthernLights were visible from the summit (as well as VT/ME). An upcoming Science in the Mountain program will be discussing Aurora Borealis. The full schedule of our FREE online programs is available at https://t.co/Z3Ltm7QWRn pic.twitter.com/9OzFNc83My — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) February 15, 2023

