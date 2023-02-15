Mount Washington Observatory shares video of Starlink, northern lights
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WCAX) - The Mount Washington Observatory posted on Twitter about a cool sight they caught on camera.
The observatory in New Hampshire got video of the constellation of Starlink satellites passing overhead Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. They formed a line of lights the observatory captured passing in front of a spectacular view of the northern lights.
You can see them passing left to right across the screen. Very cool.
