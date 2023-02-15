Mt. Holly man sentenced to 4 years prison on gun, drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a Mt. Holly man to four years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Authorities say Cody Ahonen, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing prohibited firearms.

According to the Vermont State Police, troopers responded in September 2021 to Route 4 near Killington and found Ahonen’s girlfriend, Brittany Bouthiette, 28, dead inside a car. Ahonen was with her that night and told police she shot herself.

Police say the gun belonged to Ahonen, who was not allowed to possess firearms, due to previous convictions for domestic violence. Police also found drugs and other firearms after a search of the car and a hotel room.

Ahonen has been in prison since his arrest.

