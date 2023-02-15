Police investigating shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury that sent one man to the hospital.

Vermont State Police say the victim walked into a business near Route 100 and Cabin Lane shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday and said he was injured in the woods nearby.

First responders found he had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

No one is in custody and police say the public should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they investigate, especially along Route 100 near the Green Mountain Club.

Police say the investigation is still in its earliest stages. Anyone with information that could help in the case is asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.