Proposal would stop Vt. politicians from running under multiple parties

Vermont lawmakers are digging into sweeping elections reforms, and one proposal could eliminate...
Vermont lawmakers are digging into sweeping elections reforms, and one proposal could eliminate candidates running under multiple parties.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are digging into sweeping elections reforms, and one proposal could eliminate candidates running under multiple parties.

Sheriff John Grismore appeared on the ballot as a so-called fusion candidate, running as a Republican and a Democrat after winning both primaries, even though neither party supported him after video of him kicking a suspect in custody came to light.

Lawmakers are now considering eliminating fusion candidacies. Some argue they are confusing.

Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman disagrees. He has appeared on the general election ballot numerous times as a Progressive and a Democrat. He says a single-party label doesn’t tell voters the ideology of the candidate.

“The Democratic Party is a big tent party. There are folks that would argue that a single label does not tell you where in the party umbrella the candidate will fall,” said Zuckerman, P/D-Vermont.

This past year, three statewide officeholders and dozens of Statehouse candidates ran as fusion candidates.

