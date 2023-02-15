Relationship red flags to lookout for

By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many are using red hearts to celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s also a good time to look out for relationship red flags.

STEPS to End Domestic Violence Executive Director Nicole Kubon shared tips on how to spot the signs of an unhealthy or potentially abusive relationship.

Kubon says if your partner is limiting your time with family and friends, taking sole responsibility for finances, and blaming their behavior on you, it might be time to re-evaluate the relationship. Even if you’re not sure your partner is becoming abusive, the STEPS hotline, (800) 799-7233, is available to help you process what you’re experiencing. They’re also here to support survivors of abuse, who may be struggling with the holiday.

“On days like this, where you start to think about the good times, it’s fine to sit with the good times and the reality you made the right choice for yourself,” Kubon said. “The good times don’t justify the abuse.”

Kubon also identified, several green flags in partners. Spending time independently, showing mutual affections, and effectively talking through conflict are all positive signs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Hinesburg man charged in fatal crash with cyclist
Authorities say a man jumped from an I-89 overpass in St. Albans Town Monday evening.
Police: I-89 closed after man jumps from overpass
South Hero Ice Rescue
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
File photo
Teen skier airlifted following Whiteface Mtn. crash
Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay

Latest News

Valentine's Day at UVMMC
Valentine's Day art brings smiles to UVMMC patients
flowers
Relationship red flags to lookout for
Patrick Southworth
Wanted man caught in home burglary
The Moulton family Valentine's Day card
Huntington couple shares their love story on Valentine’s Day