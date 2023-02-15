Relationship red flags to lookout for

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many are using red hearts to celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s also a good time to look out for relationship red flags.

STEPS to End Domestic Violence Executive Director Nicole Kubon shared tips on how to spot the signs of an unhealthy or potentially abusive relationship.

Kubon says if your partner is limiting your time with family and friends, taking sole responsibility for finances, and blaming their behavior on you, it might be time to re-evaluate the relationship. Even if you’re not sure your partner is becoming abusive, the STEPS hotline, (800) 799-7233, is available to help you process what you’re experiencing. They’re also here to support survivors of abuse, who may be struggling with the holiday.

“On days like this, where you start to think about the good times, it’s fine to sit with the good times and the reality you made the right choice for yourself,” Kubon said. “The good times don’t justify the abuse.”

Kubon also identified, several green flags in partners. Spending time independently, showing mutual affections, and effectively talking through conflict are all positive signs.

