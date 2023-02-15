Report: Body found in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Police Department are investigating a death after a body is found on the streets in Brattleboro Tuesday.

According to the Brattleboro Reformer, Police responded to Flat Street, near the Preston Lot Parking Garage.

The death is considered untimely, but police haven’t said whether it is suspicious or not.

We will update you as soon as we learn more. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.