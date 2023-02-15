Rescue crews searching Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders from multiple agencies are searching Lake Champlain on the Vermont side of the Rouses Point Bridge near Alburgh. They have an airboat out in Kelly’s Bay.

Authorities say they are trying to determine whether there is a person in the water there, but they say no vehicle went off the bridge.

The water temperature there is 36 degrees.

Wednesday’s search comes just days after three ice fishermen lost their lives after falling through thin ice on the lake.

