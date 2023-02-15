Special snow goose hunting season returns this spring

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Birds that didn’t fly south for the winter are up for grabs in a special snow goose hunting season.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife said since 2009, the U.S. agency has issued an order allowing for the reduction of snow geese through a hunt.

The special spring snow goose hunting opportunity will be held in the state from March 11th through April 23rd.

The daily bag limit for snow geese is 15. Hunters will need to get a permit.

Vermont’s waterfowl project leader said too many birds have caused damage to crops and vegetation destroying habitat for themselves and other species.

