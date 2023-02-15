Vermont agencies join forces in push to store guns safely

Several state agencies are joining forces on a new push to store guns safely. - File photo
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Keep your gun safe. Keep your people safe.” That’s the new slogan several state agencies are using for a new gun safe storage initiative.

According to data from the Vermont Department of Health, 44% of households in the state store at least one firearm and half don’t store them locked and unloaded.

Spearheaded by the U.S. Attorney’s office, other entities like the UVM Medical Center, ATF, Vermont State Police and the attorney general’s office have announced a three-pronged approach to safely storing guns: using public service announcements, giving out free gun locks and using safe storage sites throughout the state.

“In this moment where violent crime and gun violence is at the forefront in Vermont and around the country, this was an initiative that we thought would make a difference in addition to what we’re used to doing in the courtroom every day,” said Nikolas Kerest, the U.S. Attorney for Vermont.

Officials say you should lock your gun away unloaded and keep ammunition separate.

They’ve also announced a new website you can go to find free gun lock locations, the list of safe storage sites, and help through Vermont 211.

