Vermont police dog to get new body armor

Montpelier Police K-9 Atlas
Montpelier Police K-9 Atlas(Courtesy: Montpelier Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont police dog will soon be a little safer while on the job. Montpelier Police K-9 Atlas is getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest.

It’s being donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The nonprofit provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies throughout the country. It has outfitted nearly 5,000 K-9s with body armor.

Atlas’ new body armor is expected in eight to ten weeks.

Click here to learn more about Vested Interest in K9s and how you can help.

