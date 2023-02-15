Vermont police dog to get new body armor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont police dog will soon be a little safer while on the job. Montpelier Police K-9 Atlas is getting a bullet- and stab-protective vest.

It’s being donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The nonprofit provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies throughout the country. It has outfitted nearly 5,000 K-9s with body armor.

Atlas’ new body armor is expected in eight to ten weeks.

